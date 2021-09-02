ModernGhana logo
Chief Imam rebuffs Twene Jonas' claims over National Cathedral donation

Shortly after foreign-based Ghanaian advocate for change, Twene Jonas bashed the National Chief Imam for his donation towards the building of the National Cathedral there has been a rebuttal on these claims.

This comes after the National Chief Imam donated an amount of GHc 50,000 towards the building of the National Cathedral.

A spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Imam Shaibu Aremeyaw said the National Cathedral is meant to serve the nation at large and not necessarily a specific religion.

He went on to say that the Islamic religion does not limit the Chief Imam if he wants to support any project aimed at national benefit.

Twene Jonas on the other hand was not happy with this and he took to his Facebook page to vent his displeasure towards the gesture on the basis of religion.

According to Twene Jonas, the Chief Imam is very old and as such might not have any idea of what he does.

He alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia deliberately gave him the money to donate to deliberately shame critics and score political points.

