PNC: Accra Regional Chairman goes berserk, disrupts press confab over suspension of General Secretary

There was near confusion at the headquarters of the People’s National Convention (PNC) in Accra today, Wednesday, September 1 over the suspension of the General Secretary of the Party, Janet Nabila.

The event occurred when the Communication Officer of the party addressed the media on matters regarding the suspension of General Secretary Janet Nabla.

All of a sudden, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Bala Maikankan vented out his disagreement while the statement was read to assembled media houses.

His outburst did not sit well with some officials of the party who persuaded him to step out.

This developed into chaos but tempers were subdued after the Police intervened.

The PNC few days ago announced the suspension of the General Secretary Janet Nabila.

The decision to suspend the General Secretary, according to a statement issued by the party’s Chairman, was taken on Saturday, 28 August 2021, at a National Executive Committee meeting held at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

In reaction, Janet Nabila described her suspension as void citing witch-hunting.

According to her, the party failed to gather the required number to form a quorum needed to pronounce any suspension on her.

But at a press conference addressed by the National Communications Director Ishaq Awudu, he insisted that Janet Nabila was suspended indefinitely.

According to him, Miss Janet Nabila involved herself in several dubious activities which proved to threaten the party’s hard-earned reputation.

He added that several cautions from leaders of the party to the General Secretary fell on deaf ears.

Ishaq Awudu indicated that the General Secretary was cited for engaging in various forms of misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence as far as her position in the party is concerned.

Unfolding the event leading to the General Secretary's suspension, he added that they had submitted a petition to the Disciplinary Committee of the party for consideration and action in accordance with due but Miss Janet Nabila blatantly refused to honor the invitation citing potential bias and witch-hunting on the part of some members of the committee.

The Disciplinary Committee, he stressed, however, put together its findings and recommendations in a report and submitted the same to the National Executive Committee where Janet Nabila was suspended.

According to him, Miss Janet Nabila’s claims of not been suspended in some media platforms are blatant lies.

Meanwhile, Miss Janet Nabila who has refused to vacate her office despite the one-week ultimatum handed her has served notice of a counter-press conference to set the records straight regarding her purported suspension.