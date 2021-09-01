Politicians owning media houses cause of unprofessional journalism – Prof. Karikari

Renowned Communications and Media Activist, Prof. Kwame Afum Karikari has blamed the lack of professionalism exhibited by some journalists and media outlets on the fact that most media houses are now owned by politicians who don't pay their workers.

The former Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) shared this observation during his appearance at the third edition of MTN’s thought leadership program, the ‘Bright Conversations’ series on Wednesday, September 1, 201.

Today’s edition saw Prof. Karikari share his rich experience in Journalism and communication with focus on the topic “Promoting Professionalism in The Era of Social Media and Citizen Journalism”.

He said nowadays, many of the owners of private media who have no idea about media do not care about professionalism.

“A lot of the unprofessionalism has to do with the fact that most of the media are now owned by members of the major political parties. And that is where a lot of the unprofessionalism comes from,” Prof. Kwame Karikari bemoaned.

He said unlike the private media, there is an appreciable high level of professionalism displayed by journalists working for the state media.

Despite the questions raised on the lack of professionalism among the private media, Prof. Kwame Karikari stressed that the Ghanaian media have done a generally commendable job to help the country's democracy move forward, particularly helping to maintain peace.

“Whenever a political party has tried to do something that the public didn’t like you will find the media being loud to put the politician in check. “There has been a high level of professionalism from the media even in the period of elections.

“So all and all I think our media have played roles that have helped us or our society forward.”

In an advise, Prof. Kwame Afum Karikari urged the media to be critical in questioning government policies more often.

According to him, the media has been cornered by political parties and politicians in their attempt to scrutinise them on government policies hence.

Speaking on the impact of social media and citizen journalism, Prof. Karikari applauded the conduct of media houses in the country.

He noted that generally, the media has not been corrupted much by the negative publications on social media.

“There have been some slips here and there but if you take those media that are truly professional, the ones we consider more established and independent, they have not been corrupted by social media content,” he shared.

To encourage professionalism, Prof. Karikari urged owners of media houses to improve the conditions of service of workers and provide the needed financial and logistical support to help journalists chase stories and report well.

He said being professional is having the resource to go out and look for the news, hence improving the standard of journalists should not be taken for granted.

Today’s edition of the ‘Bright Conversations’ with Prof. Kwame Karikari was held at the MTN House at Ridge, Accra.

It follows similar editions held previously by MTN Ghana when the giants telecommunications network company hosted Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, the immediate past chairman of the National Media Commission and Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee of the Salt and Light Ministries.