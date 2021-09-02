Gabby appointed as new Chair of CWEIC’s Ghana Hub

Member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Ghana Hub of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

The appointment was announced on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organization with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 54 Commonwealth member nations.

Mr. Otchere-Darko’s appointment is to enable the organization to draw from his rich expertise in law, media and politics to drive trade and investment between Ghana and other member countries.

Chairman of CWEIC, Lord Marland in a post said the group is optimistic the technical and professional skills of Mr. Otchere-Darko will be of enormous benefits to the Council going forward.

“As Chairman of CWEIC, I am delighted to welcome our new Ghana Chair. It is a great honour to have someone of the calibre of Mr Otchere-Darko join our organisation. Ghana is a dynamic force in the Commonwealth of nations, and I am confident that we can now build on the success of Ghana to capitalize on future opportunities under Gabby's leadership.”

The new appointee on his part was grateful for the new role and the confidence reposed in him.

He was quick to express his commitment to using the position to ensure that mission of CWEIC together with that of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are realized.

“I thank Lord Marland and the entire CWEIC leadership for the confidence shown in me for assigning me this dignified and strategic role as Chair of the CWEIC Ghana Hub. I am excited about the timing of this assignment as I see a revival of the old Commonwealth bond but of a more confident and assured partnership of 54 member countries this time and, particularly, at a time that Africa is finally realizing the old vision of economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area and its 54 member countries.”

“I appreciate the centrality of Ghana in this emerging economic order and will do my very best to promote the objectives of CWEIC, which, in my view, are mutually complementary to the objectives of AfCTFA, as well,” Gabby Otchere-Darko added.

Samantha Cohen CVO, Chief Executive, CWEIC, said the coming on board of Mr. Otchere-Darko will be a pivot through which trade and investment in Ghana and to a larger extent Africa will revolve.

“CWEIC is fortunate to have Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko as our new Chair of the Ghana hub. Mr. Otchere-Darko brings to CWEIC his professional brilliance as the Senior Partner and Co-Founder of Africa Legal Associates and one of the country's leading lawyers. In addition, he brings many years of business experience and expertise in the area of political risk analysis. This is a crucial time for Ghana and the Commonwealth as the world recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. Ghana's place as a vibrant hub abundant with global trade and investment opportunities and home to the AFCFTA Secretariat will be further enhanced by Mr. Otchere-Darko's commitment to this role.”

More about Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is one of the leading transactional lawyers in the country, and is Senior Partner of Africa Legal Associates, a Ghanaian law firm with a Pan-African vision.

A solicitor and barrister trained in UK and Ghana, Mr. Otchere-Darko is also the former CEO of a UK-based consulting company, which specialized in facilitating business for companies and organizations with an interest in Africa.

CWEIC's network includes around 100 business and government Strategic Partners (members) including Standard Chartered, Zenith Bank, Trade & Investment Queensland and the government of the Maldives from 30 countries and territories.

Every two years, CWEIC hosts the Commonwealth Business Forum in association with the host country of The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).