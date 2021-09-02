ModernGhana logo
02.09.2021 Social News

Beware of scammers on Facebook using my name to secure you recruitment into security agencies — Cape Coast North MP cautions

Beware of scammers on Facebook using my name to secure you recruitment into security agencies — Cape Coast North MP cautions
Cape Coast North Member of Parliament Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has cautioned the unsuspecting public of fake Facebook accounts bearing his name.

He noted the two accounts bearing his name have reportedly scammed several people on Facebook.

The Cape Coast North lawmaker issued the disclaimer on Wednesday, September 1.

According to him, the matter is being investigated to unravel the imposters and make them dance to the law.

"My attention has been drawn to some individuals impersonating me on Facebook. This move is to lure innocent people regarding recruitment into the various security agencies. Please be careful about these fraudsters and scammers," his disclaimer noted.

The disclaimer added that the two main official accounts on Facebook: Kwamena Nyarku and Kwamena Minta Nyarku are fake.

"All other accounts do not belong to me. Let us continue to stay safe, be security conscious and avoid being victims to these fraudsters. Investigation is ongoing to ensure these fraudsters are apprehended.......and indeed, they will be apprehended, confronted and somewhat arrested... THANK YOU!!! STILL...... who Jah bless no one curse!!!!, " he stated.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

