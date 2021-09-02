ModernGhana logo
02.09.2021 Social News

Take your fight to robberies on Tamale-Buipe highway, it's getting out of hand — Transport Union Chairman to IGP

Chairman for the Ghana Transport Union located at Kumasi Alabar in the Ashanti Region, Alhaji Issah Soldier has passionately appealed to the newly appointed Inspector General of Police, George Dampare and his able officers to come out with combat measures to fight the notorious robbers on the Tamale-Buipe highway.

He said the situation, which recently resulted in the death of an international journalist recently if not tackled could lead to the loss of more lives.

Speaking to ModernGhana News correspondent in an interview, Alhaji Soldier expressed displeasure about the rising armed robbers on the country's highways.

He noted that both drivers and passengers have been harassed by armed robbers on the highways and in the process lost their lives.

According to him, such robberies usually occur on Sundays and Mondays being the market days at Tamale and Buipe respectively.

Alhaji Issah added that robberies on the Tamale-Buipe highway are alarming and called for attention since many drivers plying on such routes.

He calls on government to deploy personnel in the Ghana Armed Forces to assist the Police patrol the highways to end the needless loss of lives and properties to armed robbers.

This he said, would completely help curb the menace on the roads since reports have revealed that some police personnel connived with the armed robbers to rob people.

Chairman Issah urged both the NPP and NDC to bury their political differences and bring out policies to fight crime in the country together.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

