Kejetia traders still refuse to pay electricity, other bills; owe ECG Ghc3.6million

Listen to article

It has emerged that traders at the new Kejetia market have refused to rescind their decision not to pay their electricity bills.

The traders are said to be owing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) an amount of GH3.6 million, being four months of default.

They said until management signs the contract to get them individual meters they will continue to boycott payment of any utility bill.

Their posture which is making management of the market facility problematic has compelled managers to call the leadership of the traders to suspend their action.

ModernGhana News has learnt that the traders have also refused to pay all service charges including cleaning, garbage collection, fumigation and security.

The management of the Kumasi City Markets (Kejetia market) is now compelled to look for funds elsewhere to settle its four months indebtedness to ECG to risk being disconnected from the national grid and other service providing companies.

Managing Director of Kumasi City Markets Mr. Kofi Duffour said a contract would be signed with Clou Ghana Limited this week to address the metering issues.

This pleads with the traders to end their protest and help clear the debt to keep the facility running.

The traders say they have been overly accommodating inspite of the inhumane treatment they have long suffered in the hands of management and the Board.

The President of the Federation of Kejetia Traders, Nana Prempeh told ModernGhana News that “we are not being difficult but only fighting for our rights and to prevent the management from continually taking advantage of us”.