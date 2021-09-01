ModernGhana logo
01.09.2021

Suhum fight: MP driver Jamalo surrenders to police for slashing forehead of NPP Communicator

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The driver of the NPP Suhum Member of Parliament, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante who is alleged to have inflicted cutlass wounds on the forehead of a party communicator of the NPP at a funeral held in Suhum in the Eastern Region over the weekend has finally been arrested.

The suspect, Kofi Agyei a.k.a Jamalo on Wednesday afternoon went to the Suhum Police to report himself after pressure was mounted on the MP, Kwadwo Asante by the party members to produce him as the main suspect of the heinous crime.

He has immediately whisked away from the Suhum Police to the Regional Police Headquarters at Koforidua, where he was ordered to write his caution statement.

He has since been detained in Police custody assisting investigation at the time of filing this report.

Earlier before his arrest, one aide of the MP was also arrested for allegedly slapping the constituency Secretary, Ernest Lartey, during the “free for all fight” at the funeral when he attempted to separate the melee.

The first suspect (name withheld) was later granted bail after writing his caution statement at the Suhum Police Station.

The prime suspect, Jamalo, a driver of the MP, who allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on the forehead of the NPP Lower West Akyem Communications Officer, Bernard Kwesi Amoani initially went into hiding after the incident.

The Police confirmed the incident and said they were investigating the matter, adding that they are keeping the machete as an exhibit.

TOP STORIES

