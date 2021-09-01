ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.09.2021 Headlines

Crime now a profitable venture, it will go up if offenders are not dealt with – Security Analyst

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Security analyst, Professor Emmanuel Kwesi Aning
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Security analyst, Professor Emmanuel Kwesi Aning
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

Security Analyst, Professor Kwesi Aning has warned that Ghana risk experiencing more crimes if the government through its security agencies do not crack the whip and punish offenders.

In recent times, the rate of crime in the country has gone up exponentially in the various regions.

According to data from the Statistics Research and Monitoring Unit (SRMU) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, a staggering 306 murder cases have been reported to the police from January 1 to June 30, 2021.

Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, Professor Kwesi Aning who lamented over the rate of crime in the country these days said if care is not taken, crime will go further up.

“We are unwilling and unprepared to deal with those who commit crime, especially if they are connected to power. Crime has become such a profitable venture in this country. Violence has become a currency with which those who are more violent have a much higher stand in society. We are going to see more of these,” the Security Analyst stated.
Professor Kwesi Aning added, “How often have we complained about small arms in the country? It won’t change naturally. I’m talking about spiritual crime, we need to have a conversation on spirituality and politics, spirituality and the economy, and spirituality and social hierarchy.”

Amid the alarming rate of crime, the Ghana Police Service led by the Inspector General of Police (GPS), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare have intensified efforts to bring perpetrators to book so they face the full force of the law.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Suhum brawl: “Arrest our MP” – NPP Communicators petition IGP 
01.09.2021 | Headlines
Suhum fight: MP driver Jamalo surrenders to police for slashing forehead of NPP Communicator
01.09.2021 | Headlines
I can’t fight corruption with poorly paid staff and staff on secondments — Special Prosecutor
01.09.2021 | Headlines
I will not interfere in your work – Godfred Dame assures Kissi Agyebeng
01.09.2021 | Headlines
Am reviewing cases — says Special Prosecutor as he calls on AG
01.09.2021 | Headlines
Fresh trouble for Ken Agyapong as Multimedia sues for alleged defamation
01.09.2021 | Headlines
Multimedia Group to sue Ken Agyapong, media houses for defamation
01.09.2021 | Headlines
African Games 2023: Akufo-Addo cuts sod for $145 million Borteyman Sports Complex
31.08.2021 | Headlines
This is why six former Lighthouse pastors say they won’t appeal SSNIT decision
31.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line