Provide decent jobs for the unemployed youth to curb ritual killings – CFF-Ghana to gov’t

Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-GHANA) has urged the government to provide decent jobs for the unemployed population in Ghana to curb the rising ritual killings in the country.

His comment follows the rising cases of murder and armed robbery in the country.

Several people have been gruesomely killed in armed robberies, ritual murders, contract killings and kidnappings among others.

This, CFF-Ghana says the rising killings being experienced in Ghana today is not only staggering but getting too scary.

In a statement from CFF-Ghana, Executive Director Richard Kasu, has recommended to government to initiate a national conversation on how to safeguard the security of citizens.

With particular emphasis on ritual killings in the country, he recommends that there should be a deliberate attempt by government to provide decent jobs to the unemployed population.

Richard Kasu urges the President to order the closure of all media houses promoting the activities or businesses of people who claim to be money doublers.

In addition, the CFF-Ghana boss wants government to procure more logistics including sophisticated weapons and protective equipment for the security agencies to fight crime.

Find below the full statement:

Richard Kasu of CFF-Ghana writes:

The incessant killings deeply worrying; Is Government failing in its responsibility in protecting citizens against bandits?

It is becoming increasingly difficult to comprehend the high rate of brutal killings in recent times in Ghana.

It is worth noting that between 2020 and 2021 alone, several citizens including an MP, students, academicians, children and so on and so forth have been gruesomely killed either through armed robbery operations, ritual murders, contract killings, and kidnappings among others. In fact, there is an anecdotal account of people who were killed by unknown assailants and hanged by the perpetrators of these heinous crimes in an attempt to cover the despicable crimes to escape justice.

Admittedly, there is crime everywhere in the world but the killings being experienced in Ghana today leaves much to be desired. It is getting very scary and the statistics is very staggering...A lot of Ghanaians cannot come to terms with the indiscriminate killings under the current democratic dispensation. There is fear everywhere and this should tell the nation, Ghana that all is not well regarding her human security. The earlier government rise to the occasion to protect its citizens the better.

The big question is why have we gotten here? Truth be told, we are here simply due to some of the following;

1. High rate of unemployment

2. Impunity

3. Unprofessional security personnel

4. Inadequate logistics for security services.

5. Get rich-quick attitude on the part of some Ghanaians and foreigners.

While at it, I am by this message recommending the following remedial measures to address the scary insecurity situation in Ghana;

1. Deliberate attempt should be made by government to provide descent jobs to the unemployed population

2. Government should initiate a national conversation on how to safeguard the security of citizens.

3. The President should order the closure of all media houses promoting the activities or businesses of people who claim to be money doublers and what have you.

4. The government should procure more logistics including sophisticated weapons and protective equipments for the security agencies to fight crime.

5. CSOs and allied institutions should work collaboratively in the area of advocacy to influence policy direction for an effective security architecture of Ghana.

6. Stiffer punishment for perpetrators without discrimination.

Richard Kasu

(CFF-GHANA)

