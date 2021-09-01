I can’t fight corruption with poorly paid staff and staff on secondments — Special Prosecutor

The new Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng has registered his difficulties in fighting corruption with poorly paid staff and staff on secondments.

He said it will be a lost fight if nothing is done.

“You can’t fight corruption with poorly paid staff and staff on secondments. It will be a lost battle,” Mr. Kissi Agyebeng said.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 5, 2021, swore in the new Special Prosecutor after receiving approval from Parliament and a vetting committee

A month on, Kissi Agyebeng has today paid a courtesy call on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame.

Per the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Act (Act 959) the Special Prosecutor is mandated under section 3 (f) to co-operate and coordinate with the Attorney General and other competent authorities in Ghana and abroad in the performance of his work.

Holding talks with Godfred Dame today, Kissi Agyebeng revealed plans to recruit more staff while emphasizing that he can only fight corruption if he is working with enough and well-paid staff.

According to him, he has commenced the review of cases at his office.

“I have about 9 workers including drivers and cleaners, one prosecutor on secondment from your office, one investigator on secondment from the Police. I am currently reviewing all cases before the office.”

The Special Prosecutor has plans to have a staff capacity of 250 people by the end of January 22.

He told the Attorney General that he is determined to crack the whip on corruption in the country.

On his part, Mr. Godfred Dame assured Mr. Kissi Agyebeng that his office will not interfere in his work in any way.

“I pledge to you my intention not to interfere with your work and I will not do that at all. I recognize your independence and I will make sure all the help you require is given to you, from recruitment of competent personnel to budgetary allocation,” the Attorney General stressed.