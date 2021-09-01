ModernGhana logo
I will not interfere in your work – Godfred Dame assures Kissi Agyebeng

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO
The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame has pledged not to interfere in the work of the new Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng.

The AG made the pledge on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, when the new Special Prosecutor paid a courtesy call on him.

“I pledge to you my intention not to interfere with your work and I will not do that at all,” Godfred Dame said while stressing, “I recognize your independence and I will make sure all the help you require is given to you, from recruitment of competent personnel to budgetary allocation.”

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 5, 2021, swore in the new Special Prosecutor after receiving approval from Parliament and a vetting committee.

Just like the AG, the President assured the new Special Prosecutor that he will be afforded the free hands to work as stipulated in the Constitution that gives his office the power as an independent prosecutor.

Kissi Agyebeng in his new role has replaced Martin A.B.K Amidu, the first Special Prosecutor of Ghana.

His predecessor during his time complained of interference and eventually resigned after accusing the government of not giving him the free hand he needs to work.

