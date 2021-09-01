C/R: Man slits his throat after butchering wife at Assin Gyinawobodee

Listen to article

A man believed to be in his early 30s has hacked his wife to death with a machete at Assin Gyinawobodee Koforidua in the Assin South District of the Central Region Tuesday evening.

The suspect after committing the crime attempted suicide by cutting his throat but the residents rescued him and rushed him to the Assin Fosu St. Francis Catholic Hospital where he’s receiving treatment.

The cause of the murder is yet to be established, but residents say a little misunderstanding ensued between them earlier.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Hospital Mortuary for preservation.

Police in the Assin Fosu have indicated that the suspect will be arraigned before court after he’s treated and discharged while the investigation continues.

---kasapafm