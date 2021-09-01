Apremudo: Traditional Council rejects body of man who shot and killed mother-in-law

There has been controversy surrounding the burial of a 33-year-old Ghanaian who was based in Spain, Emmanuel Kwofie, and committed suicide after he shot and killed his mother-in-law Elizabeth Nkrumah, 66 at Apremudo in the Effia-Kwesimintim municipality of the Western Region on August 15 this year.

Reports coming from the Apremudo community indicates Apremdu Traditional council has served the strongest indication that it will not allow the burial of the late Kwofie on their land.

The deceased is reported to have committed the dastardly act after he found out that his hope of marrying the mother of his child was dashed.

The Divisional Chief for Apremudo Nana Egya Kwamena XI told Empire News that the death of the man was against the customs and traditions of the community which could be described as an abomination.

He stressed that such persons will not be granted a resting place in the community’s cemetery to serve as a deterrent to others, “it is a collective decision from the palace because we term it as a bad death, and if nothing is done about it people will be happy to follow suit “.

The chief further noted that the family of the deceased has been notified of their decision which he believes they will not go against.

Indigenously, the Akan society holds a negative and condemnatory view of suicide. This is reflected in the lack of public mourning, the brevity of the grieving period, and denial of proper burial rites and funeral services for the suicide.

Meanwhile, private legal practitioner Lawyer Fiifi Buckman speaking on Empire Community News is calling on the family of the deceased to plead with the Apremdu traditional council to see to the necessary cleansing to be done to enable them to bury the deceased on the land.

Lawyer Buckman wants the family to consult the traditional council to perform the necessary customary rites.

