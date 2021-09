Eleven more patients have succumbed to covid-19 between August 26 and 27.

This takes the death toll to 1,039.

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service have indicated.

Within that period, 482 new cases were confirmed.

The total active caseload is currently 7,151.

Of that number, 55 are in critical condition and 141 severe.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 119,436 cases have been confirmed.

Out of that, 111,249 have recovered.