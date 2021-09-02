ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.09.2021 Social News

I support calls for timelines in MMDCEs appointment, 8 months delay is a bit worrying — NADMO PRO

I support calls for timelines in MMDCEs appointment, 8 months delay is a bit worrying — NADMO PRO
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Communications Director for National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) George Ayisi has backed calls for timelines in the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He said presidents must be made to appoint Local Government Heads within a specified time should there be any opportunity to review the 1992 constitution.

“I agree with people who say we’ve delayed too much. Eight months is a bit worrying,” he said.

He was however optimistic President Akufo-Addo would be announcing the appointees within a week of his return from the European trip as announced by the General Secretary of the party, Mr. John Boadu.

Many Ghanaians including CSOs, pressure groups and experts have expressed worry about the delay in appointing MMDCEs which they say is stifling development at the local level.

Even though some government spokespersons have rubbished those calls, critics say the current MMDCEs who are in acting capacities have no power to sanction developmental projects.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Our politics is so toxic, the politician is only interested in filling his belly – Veteran journalist
02.09.2021 | Social News
Elubo residents demonstrate today over land border closure
02.09.2021 | Social News
Uphold judicial integrity to maintain public confidence in justice delivery — Specialist
02.09.2021 | Social News
Police belittling SGBV cases discouraging — Prof. Adobea Owusu
02.09.2021 | Social News
Ellembelle: Missing 16-year-old apprentice returns after 10days of chopping love with boyfriend
01.09.2021 | Social News
Border closure: Our worried husbands are becoming impotent, they can't perform in bed anymore — Elubo women cry
01.09.2021 | Social News
We'll not shield criminally-minded Assemblies — Volta Minister
02.09.2021 | Social News
Fast track appointments of MMDCEs - Expert to Akufo Addo
01.09.2021 | Social News
Holystic Nutrition, Food For All Africa to donate food items to residents in Obuasi
01.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line