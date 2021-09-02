I support calls for timelines in MMDCEs appointment, 8 months delay is a bit worrying — NADMO PRO

The Communications Director for National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) George Ayisi has backed calls for timelines in the appointment of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He said presidents must be made to appoint Local Government Heads within a specified time should there be any opportunity to review the 1992 constitution.

“I agree with people who say we’ve delayed too much. Eight months is a bit worrying,” he said.

He was however optimistic President Akufo-Addo would be announcing the appointees within a week of his return from the European trip as announced by the General Secretary of the party, Mr. John Boadu.

Many Ghanaians including CSOs, pressure groups and experts have expressed worry about the delay in appointing MMDCEs which they say is stifling development at the local level.

Even though some government spokespersons have rubbished those calls, critics say the current MMDCEs who are in acting capacities have no power to sanction developmental projects.