01.09.2021 Social News

Techiman South MP gifts loyal NPP member car

The NPP Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah has presented a brand-new KIA Morning car to a grass-root member of the party.

Mr. Felix Asare who is described as a dedicated and committed member of the NPP was rewarded for his continuous support for the party.

At a brief ceremony, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah who doubles as Deputy Local Government Minister said “this man is a true patriot and words just can’t describe his contribution to the growth of the NPP”.

He added that “Felix has seen it all, he was with us through thick and thin and this loyalty must not go unrecognised”.

Felix Asare on his part thanked the MP and described the gesture as heart-warming, saying “I never expected this, l really appreciate it honourable”.

“My family and l are most grateful, and we say God bless you,” he added.

