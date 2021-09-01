ModernGhana logo
Am reviewing cases — says Special Prosecutor as he calls on AG

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, on Tuesday, August 31 paid a working visit to the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor’s Act (Act 959) mandates the Special Prosecutor under section 3 (f) to co-operate and coordinate with the Attorney General and other competent authorities in Ghana and abroad in the performance of his work.

Mr. Dame promised not to interfere in the work of the Special Prosecutor, saying “I pledge to you my intention not to interfere with your work and I will not do that at all. I recognize your independence and I will make sure all the help you require is given to you, from recruitment of competent personnel to budgetary allocation”.

Mr. Agyebeng explained to the Attorney General that, his office will require substantial support saying in the meantime; “I have about 9 workers including drivers and cleaners, one prosecutor on secondment from your office, one investigator on secondment from the Police. I am currently reviewing all cases before the office.”

He went further to state that, he plans to recruit about 250 staff by the end of January 2022.

The Special Prosecutor was particularly concerned about salary levels for staff of his office and appealed for an upgrade of their gratuities.

“You can't fight corruption with poorly paid staff and staff on secondments. It will be a lost battle,” he noted.

The Special Prosecutor was received by the Attorney General, a Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Yvonne Attakorah Obuobisa, Director of Legislative Drafting, Mrs. Mavis Amoah, Principal State Attorney, Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney Sylvia Adusu who represented the Solicitor General and the Chief Director, Sulemana Ahmed.

