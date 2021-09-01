ModernGhana logo
Fresh trouble for Ken Agyapong as Multimedia sues for alleged defamation

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Multimedia Group has indicated that its lawyers will today file a defamation suit against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the media company, the suit is for multiple allegations made by the MP in the month of July that they operate unethically, unprofessionally, and criminally.

“The broadcast and publications falsely sought to portray the plaintiffs as unethical, unprofessional, and criminal. The broadcasts and publications as well as associated defamatory commentary have been carefully and meticulously gathered and formally transcribed and translated. Our lawyers are under firm instructions to sue to clear out names,” part of a press release from the Multimedia Group dated September 1, 2021, has said.
It continued, “We assured all concerned, our cherished audiences, stakeholders, clients, as well as family, friends, alumni of the Multimedia Group and associates of the CEO who have continued to reach out to us that our lawyers will today file the suit.
“We appreciate your patience and unrelenting support on this pursuit of o vindicate our rights, reputations and business.”

Already, a defamation case has been reopened in court against Kennedy Agyapong for alleging that the CEO of CBOD, Mr. Hosi had paid a $1 million bribe to a former CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) to influence the reversal of a contaminated fuel sale by BOST to two companies.

Below is the full release from the Multimedia Group:

