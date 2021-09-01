Residents of Elubo to protest border closure

Residents of Elubo in the Western Region are gearing up to hit the streets to protest over the continuous closure of the Elubo border.

Raising concern on how the closure of the border is negatively affecting the livelihoods of residents in border communities, Assembly Member for the Elubo West Electoral Area and Convener for the Concerned Residents of Elubo, Nana Frendoh Bosso Kwasi says they will demonstrate on Thursday, September 2.

“...the continuous closure of the border is affecting us economically. Ever since it was closed, we have been struggling to make ends meet.

“We have been granted a permit by the Police and all things being equal we are going to have a peaceful demonstration. We believe we need to press more if we want the government to take our concerns seriously,” Nana Frendoh Bosso Kwasi told Citi News in an interview.

Tomorrow’s demonstration will be the second in the space of a week all to demand the reopening of the country’s land borders.

Last week, residents of Ketu South in the Volta Region also took to the streets in red and black attire to express displeasure to the economic hardship the closure of the border has brought to them.

According to the people, since President Akufo-Addo announced the closure of the borders in March 2020, they have not been able to do business and as a result, their only source of livelihood has been taken away from them.

They believe it is time the government reopens the land borders to mitigate the hardships they are going through.