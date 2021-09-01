ModernGhana logo
Papavi case adjourned to September 9

The case involving the leader of the separatist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation, Charles Kormi Kudjordji, has been adjourned to September 9.

The case was adjourned after Mr Kudjordi’s lawyer, also known as Papavi, pleaded with the court to add names of suspects who were declared “at large” to a new charge sheet which consists of eight names after their arrests.

The court presided over by Justice Felix Dadzomor, agreed to the plea.

A bail application filed on behalf of Mr. Kudjordi, was granted on July 29 to the tune of GHS16,000 with sureties.

He was first arrested at his residence in Ho on July 28, 2021.

Papavi has always been in favour of a non-violent push for part of the Volta Region to be made an autonomous state known as Western Togoland.

Some of the group's members have been arrested and slapped with treason felony charges in the past, but those charges were eventually dropped pending further investigations.

Despite the foundation's non-violence stance, attacks on police stations and roadblocks in the region on September 25, 2020, as well as the raid and torching of buses at the Ho State Transport Corporation yard have been attributed to it.

