Ban on harvesting and exporting of Rosewood still in force — Abu Jinapor warns

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has indicated that the ban on harvesting, trading, exporting and importing of Rosewood by government remains resolute.

He said government of President Akufo-Addo remains committed to tackling the menace head-on in a transparent manner.

The minister also assured that the suspicion of Rosewood species being smuggled through our ports from the West African region will be investigated thoroughly.

He added that the confiscation of some of the Rosewoods is ample evidence that the measures put in force are working.

"I have since written to the Minister for National Security to commission a full scale investigations into cartels behind the Rosewood business, and we will ensure that the law takes its course ", the lawmaker revealed.