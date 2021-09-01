E/R: Multiple vehicular crash at Adeiso leaves 20 injured, one feared death

At least 20 people have sustained various degrees of injuries from a multiple vehicular accident that happened at Adeiso in West Akyem District in Eastern Region on Tuesday.

Sadly, a shop attendant is also feared death after one of the cars involved in the accident crashed into her shop.

Eye witness explain that the accident occurred around 5pm on Tuesday after a Kia truck with registration number GW 1364-12 transporting Sachet water failed to brake when descending from the Adeiso Police station.

According to information gathered from the grounds, there are three people in critical condition and fighting for their lives.

The three including a pregnant woman have all been admitted at the Nsawam government hospital.

Kudji Wissih, a Principal Physician Assistant at Adeiso Health Center in an engagement with journalists said, “About 21 and over victims have been rushed here, we are referring 3 including a pregnant woman to Nsawam hospital because two had a compound fracture. We are managing the rest of the cases here.”

The accidents adds to the increasing number of such cases recorded in the country in recent weeks.

Already, a total of 342 passengers have died through road accidents in the Eastern region from January to July this year.