Old Tafo MCE, MP smoke peace pipe

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Old Tafo and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, have pledged to bury their differences and work together to bring peace and development to the people in the Municipality.

Mr. Fred Obeng Owusu, the MCE and Mr Vincent Ekow Assafua, the MP, had not been on good terms after the 2020 general elections, each of them accusing the other of sabotage in the run-up to the elections.

However, the duo who are the leading figures of the NPP in the Constituency, after deep reflection of their actions, which were tearing the Party apart, pledged to forget what happened and work together to ensure peace in the Party.

They have therefore called on their followers and all other party faithful to come together and unite for the progress of the Party to maintain power in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing Party members at the Constituency Delegates' Conference at Old Tafo, Mr Obeng Owusu, indicated that it was high time the Party got united to help make the “beyond eight-year rule” agenda a reality.

According to the MCE, unity was the key through which the Party could win the 2024 elections, and any internal differences must be forgone in order to build a strong team in the Constituency before the elections.

This, Mr Obeng Owusu believes, would help speed up the development process in the Constituency and encourage the electorates to vote for the Party in the 2024 general elections.

He said if care was not taken, the behaviour of the Party leaders could lead to voter apathy in the 2024 elections.

"Our own behaviour can lead to an apathy vote that can send us to opposition. It's time we put all differences aside and build a united team that can help us break the eight," he told the delegates.

On his part, Mr. Assafua pledged to work closely with the MCE whenever the President mentioned his name again.

He urged his supporters to put all differences aside and support every move made by the leadership of the Party to help obtain the “beyond eight years” agenda.

Mr. Assafua said frequent internal wrangling had caused the Party in one way or the other, adding that he deeply regretted that and called for forgiveness.

"I stand here to declare that I, Vincent Ekow Assafua, will throw my hundred percent support for the MCE, Hon. Fred Obeng Owusu and will be ready to work with him should the President mention his name again.

“I also pledge to work with any other person whose name is mentioned to be the MCE, and I therefore urge everyone to put their differences aside, for us to build a stronger team that could lead us break the eight," the MP stated.

Mr. Moses Donkor, Constituency Chairman of the Party, stressed the need for members to unite to be able to diffuse the propaganda being churned out by the NDC.

He said the government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had done well to bring development and transformation to the people.

Some party delegates who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed joy over the unity gestures made by the MCE and the MP.

They were of the hope that with all of them working together to promote peace and unity, coupled with the unprecedented infrastructural development going on in the area, the Party could record higher votes to maintain power in 2024.

GNA