31.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Six suspects grabbed for murder and robbery

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects in connection to murder and robbery.

Three of the six suspects allegedly stabbed and snatched the handbag of one Sheriff Yakubu, a 22-year-old apprentice hairdresser at the Kumasi Academy SHS junction, while on her way to Asokore Mampong.

She was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital, but died shortly on arrival.

Two other suspects, Duada Appiah and Yusif Abdallah, allegedly robbed their victim of his gold-detecting machine at gunpoint at Telekura.

The suspects were arrested through intelligence-led operations and are currently in police custody pending trial.

There have been reports of violent crime in parts of the country in recent times.

306 cases of murder recorded in 2021

Data from the Statistics Research and Monitoring Unit (SRMU) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service indicates that 306 murder cases have been reported to the police from January 1 to June 30 this year.

The recent killing of a journalist with London-based MTA International on the Tamale-Buipe highway last week by robbers has triggered calls for the government to address the rising incidents of highway robberies in the country. ‘We’ll prevail over crime’

The Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has already assured that the Ghana Police Service is working to ensure peace and security in areas receiving attention because of violent crime.

“I can tell you that the Police Service is determined that whatever we will do to allow police primacy and authority to prevail on the ground, we are going to do in all those areas,” ACP Ofori said.

---citinewsroom

