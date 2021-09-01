ModernGhana logo
01.09.2021 Social News

New IGP must begin confidence building among Ghanaians — Adib Saani

Adib Saani
Adib Saani
A Security Analyst, Adib Saani is suggesting to the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo-Dampare to begin processes towards confidence building in the civilian population.

He said many Ghanaians, in recent times, seem to have lost confidence in the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, this has led to many taking the laws into their own hands.

Referring to a police spokesperson who said most people do not report crime to the police anymore, the Security Analyst noted that “obviously, there is a problem somewhere.”

He stated, “These days when you report crimes to the police, mostly they look at your face before attending to you,…but once you get there and you prove that you are also a big man, then they give you attention.

Mr Adib Saani continued, "You have no idea the level of indifference some police officers exhibit to people who come to report crime.”

Adib was reacting to the recent upsurge in murder cases in the country, how the nation can reduce the numbers on Joy News Prime on Tuesday.

He said the new IGP, Dr. Akuffo Dampare is a very experienced person whose credentials has proven, within the short time he has been in office that he is up to the task.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

James Appiakorang

