Court cages suspect in Awutu Bereku Festival shooting incident

The suspect in the killing of a 9-year-old boy at Awutu Bereku during a festival ritual performace at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region, Henry Opoku, has been remanded into police custody.

A charge of murder has been brought against the suspect at the Ofaakor Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship, Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako.

He is to reappear in court on September 29, 2021.

The suspect was reported to be wielding a gun while following the fetish priest who was performing rituals as part of the annual Awubia festival.

The gun however went of mistakenly and killed the 9-year-old , with two others sustaining injuries.

The deceased was celebrating his 9th birthday when he was killed.

The police have since the incident arrested the suspect and restored calm in the community.

The mother of the deceased, Hannah Aidoo, in a Citi News interview said authorities must enforce the laws on the use of guns.

According to her, the use of guns in the community is becoming rampant.

