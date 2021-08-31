Two arrested over robbery in Bole

Listen to article

The Bole District Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with a robbery incident in Bole in the Savannah Region.

The Police in a statement said, “on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 3:30 pm one Kuualong Donirima of an unmarked house at Talekura with a phone with number: 0556408856 together with Mahama Sumani Sofo, a member of the community watch around Tinga and Wakawaka assisted by the Bole patrol team to arrest and bring to the station, 43-year-old Dauda Appiah and 25-year-old Yusiif Abdullah.”

“Kuualong Donirima reported that on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at about 10 am at Talekura the said suspects together with two others who are at large were in masks and armed with guns and cutlasses robbed him of his gold detecting machine.”

At about 1:00 pm the following day, two of the suspects, Appiah Dauda and Yusuf Abdullah, were spotted with the machine at Maluwe and later arrested.

An empty shell of G3 ammunition, a single barrel gun and a cutlass were retrieved from the suspects’ room after a search was conducted.

The police say they have retained the exhibits for evidential purposes.