Tema: Woman found dead with knife wounds at Community 22

The liveless body of a woman believed to be in her late 20s was on Monday night found in Tema Community 22.

It is unclear what might have led to the death of the young lady, but residents believe someone might have dumped the body there.

A relative of the deceased who spoke to Citi News said she received a call at work that her aunt had been stabbed.

“… So I told them to send her to the hospital, but I was later told she had died. I rushed home, and it was true, so we have reported the incident to the police.”

At the time of filing this report, residents told Citi News that even though the case had been reported to the Tema Community 22 Police, they were yet to convey the body from the scene.

Attempts to speak to the station officer on the matter were unsuccessful.

