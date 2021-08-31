ModernGhana logo
31.08.2021 Regional News

Tain: Assembly hands over furniture to schools

By Yeboah Isaac || Contributor
Tain: Assembly hands over furniture to schools
Cast Your Vote on the 1992 Constitution
Are these still relevant today? Indemnity clause, ex-gratia, state sponsor of ex-presidents, MPs car loans, etc...

The Tain District Assembly in the Bono region has handed over 775 desks to the District Education Directorate for onward distribution to needed public schools in the district.

The procurement of the desks, which was funded with money from the Assembly’s share of the 2020 DACF-RFG release was in response to a request made by the district education directorate.

The furniture which was made up of 450 dual desks, 300 mono desks and 25 Teachers’ tables and chairs is to help solve some of the furniture challenges facing public schools in the district.

At a handover ceremony at the forecourt of the Assembly, Mr. Nicholas Kumi Acheaw, the District Coordinating Director on behalf of the District Chief Executive emphasized the Assembly’s commitment to the provision of quality education in the area and gave assurance that the assembly would not shirk its responsibilities to ensure that pupils received quality education.

Handing over the desks to the District Director of education, Mr. Isaac Manu Kwaku, presiding Member of the Assembly tasked the beneficiary schools to handle the furniture with care and maintain them to help solve furniture challenges in the district.

The District Director of Education, Mr. Mark Godfred Domah expressed gratitude to the assembly for coming to their aid, indicating that the provision of furniture for the schools would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning in the schools.

He also appealed to the assembly and other stakeholders to still come to their aid to help resolve the furniture challenges in the district since the furniture deficit in the district is around 4000.

He said 24 Junior High Schools and Basic Schools would be benefiting for now out of 51 and 85 respectively.

