TATu: Be focus and put behind your differences - Miss Wunimi to new AMECS Executives

The outgone President of the Association of Media and Communication Students (AMECS) of the Tamale Technical University, Miss Wunimi Rahama Seidu has admonished the newly sworn-in executives of the Association to unite and focus on their topmost priority.

According to her, unity and teamwork is key to the welfare of AMECS and the University at large.

In her address at the swearing-in ceremony of new executives of the Association over the weekends, Miss Wunimi called the need for tolerance among the executives.

"Please put behind your differences and focus on the topmost priority of development was in the fortunes of this noble department.

"Remember a stick of broom can easily be broken, but a bundle of a broom is unbreakable. Continue from where we stopped and overcome any obstacle that will come your way."

She further registered her gratitude to the staff and lecturers of the Media and Mass Communication department for immense support during her tenure in office.

The newly sworn-in executives for the Media and Mass Communication department includes Mr. Duke Nutifafa Affram, President, Mr. Seidu John Paul, Vice President, Mr. Sulemana Abubakari Sadiq, Secretary, Mr. Sulemana Zakaria, Public Relations Officer.

The rest are Mr. Ibrahim Nurudeen, Organizer, Mr. Yussif Abubakari Sadiq, Sports Secretary and Miss Cynthia Kuyoli, Women's Commissioner.

Read Miss Wunimi Rahama Seidu's full Address Below:

SPEECH DELIVERED BY MISS WUNIMI RAHAMA SEIDU, OUTGOING PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION STUDENTS (AMECS) AT THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY FOR 2021/2022 DEPARTMENT EXECUTIVES ON SATURDAY, 28TH AUGUST, 2021.

HEAD OF DEPARTMENT (HOD),

LECTURERS,

STAFF, ALUMINAS, DISTINGUISHED GUESTS,

NEWLY SWORN-IN EXECUTIVES,

FELLOW STUDENTS,

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.

A day was once born and finally came to an end in the evening. We are gathered here today to witness the transfer of leadership to the new executives of our dear department. Permit me to use this opportunity to humbly express my sincerest gratitude to the Head of Department (HoD), Staff, colleague outgone executives and fellow students of the department of Media and Communication Studies.

Fellow Students, the enormous support you gave us from the day we took over the mantle of leadership of the Association of Media and Communication Students (AMECS) has been immeasurable. We really appreciate you all and lack the right adjectives to describe our feelings or happiness.

A special mention goes to the Dean of the Faculty for Applied Arts, Professor Adam Bawa Yusiif and Head of Department, Dr. Balica Braimah for your sincerest cooperation and support in bettering the fortunes of this Association.

On behalf of all the executives, I say’ we are grateful for your guidance and unflinching support.

I must also specifically commend you for your fatherly love, encouragements and objectivity in dealing with mattes of the department.

I must say, it has been very grueling but it was worth it. We wouldn’t have come this far as AMECS executives if not for the never-ending grace of Almighty Allah coupled with the support of fellow students.

Colleague Outgone executives, you have done a yeo man’s job. I am grateful and honored that you whole heartedly worked with me and it has been a success.

HOD, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we came into office last year, and we in all regard upheld our promise that, we won’t fail you. I would say that some achievements came through because of your efforts and not our efforts alone.

Kindly permit me, to outline our achievements as AMECS Executives for 2020/2021 academic year.

 With your support, we were able to establish a befitting Office for the Department Executives.

 We furnished the Head of Department and Registrar’s office.

 We Constructed podiums and notice board.

 Acquired football Jersey for our sports team which translated to our good performance at the school games.

 We bought a refrigerator for the Dean’s office and created a writing club to inculcate the habit of writing among students.

To the newly sworn in Executives, permit me to quote the 42nd President of the United States of America, Bill Clinton who once said “As we become ever more diverse, we must work harder to unite around our common values and our common humanity," unquote. Please put behind your differences and focus on the topmost priority of developing was in the fortunes of this noble department.

You can achieve a whole lot when you are united. Remember a stick of broom can easily be broken, but a bundle of broom is unbreakable. Continue from where we stopped and overcome any obstacle that will come your way. It is humble conviction that you will succeed in your reign. I will always be available to support you in any capacity that will inure to the benefit of the department.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, Fellow Students, serving as president of this Association was a most rewarding and humbling experience. My deepest thanks to the entire student body for your support and opportunity to serve this great Association of Media and Communication Students.

God Bless Great AMECS

God Bless TaTU

And May Allah Rahama be upon us all!!!

Thank you for your attention.