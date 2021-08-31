National Cathedral: Chief Imam was forced by Bawumia to donate — Twene Jonas alleges

Social media advocate for change, Twene Jonas has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of forcing the National Chief Imam to donate Ghc50,000 towards the building of the National Cathedral.

The idea of constructing the National Cathedral has been slammed by many.

Earlier, the government launched fundraising dubbed “Ketewa Biaa nsua” to appeal to Ghanaians to donate at least GHS100 monthly to aid in the construction of the National Cathedral.

It was made public that the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu donated GHS50,000 to the cause.

This move has been condemned by Twene Jonas as he points fingers at the Vice President for masterminding the idea.

According to Twene Jonas, the Chief Imam is very old and as such might not have any idea of what he does, so Bawumia deliberately gave him the money to donate in his name such that Ghanaians will also slam the Muslim community.

Watch the video below: