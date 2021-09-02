Our leaders are suffering from trust because of their greed, selfishness - Bishop Boateng

Bishop John Nana Kwame Boateng

Founder and leader of the Gospel Revival Church of Christ located at Kumasi Sofoline in the Ashanti Region, Bishop John Nana Kwame Boateng says it is difficult these days for Ghanaians to trust the leaders of the country.

He said our political leaders are no more trusted by the citizenry as a result of their selfishness and greediness in their approaches to fixing the country.

The bespectacled man of God made the comments in an interview with the ModernGhana News correspondent, King Amoah in Kumasi over the weekend.

According to the man of God, he also pushed to blame leaders, he described as insensitive to the plights of the people.

Bishop Boateng indicated that it is no secret, the country has become a lawlessness republic that allows all forms of abuses to strife, "yet we have people who claim to have control over economy, corruption and matters that bothers on national security."

Meanwhile, bribery and corruption in the officialdom, the clergy noted, are high whilst armed robbery, murder, human rights abuses among other anti-social behaviours are witnessed in every part of the country.

Bishop Boateng reiterated that the corruption scandals in high places have made the youth lost hope in our leaders who have no sense of direction for the growth and prosperity of the country.

"Today our leaders can just be seen occupying positions to use dubious means to amass wealth without thinking about the welfare of the people," he stated.

Another issue, the Man of God noted, is the manner and way spiritualists, fetish priests and other related pagan worshippers display and advertise themselves on TV screens and radio stations, which in his opinion, contributes to the rising ritual killings in the country.

Bishop Boateng is of the view that it is time our leaders rise up, put aside selfishness and greediness and chart a clear path to address rising insecurity, corruption and youth unemployment in the country.