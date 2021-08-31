Former Deputy Savannah Regional Minister appointed as Deputy CEO for Minerals Commission

Hon. Samuel Yayu Tika addressing party supporters on a campaign platform

The first Deputy Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Samuel Yayu Tika has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Ghana's Minerals Commission.

His appointment was disclosed in a press release issued by the NPP Communications Director for Savannah Region congratulating him on his nomination.

Until his appointment as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Tika was a two time New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Daboya-Mankarigu constituency (2012 and 2016).

He was also the Northern Regional boss for NABCO and the immediate past deputy minister for infant Savannah Region.

Read full statement below:

Press Release

31.08.2021

SAVANNAH REGION NPP CONGRATULATES HON. SAMUEL TIKA YEYU

Our warmest congratulations to Hon. Samuel Tika Yeyu on his appointment as a Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Minerals Commission. The Savannah Regional Executive Committee led by the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana(Prof Kalamonia), the affable Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muaz Jibril and the entire NPP in Gonjaland wishes with utmost excitement to congratulate this gallant patriot for the well-deserved appointment.

Until this very appointment, Hon. Tika served the New Patriotic as a two-term Parliamentary Candidate for the Daboya Mankarigu Constituency(2012 and 2016). He also became the first Deputy Savannah Regional Minister and NABCO boss(NR) for the first term of President Akufo-Addo’ Government. Hon. Tika is also a long-standing member of the Northern Regional Communications Team.

The Savannah Region as usual is very grateful to our incorruptible President Akufo-Addo and his hard-working Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for the honor done our Region. We do appreciate every bit of the honors and shall surely replicate same in due course.

We once again congratulate our dear brother and humble servant on his appointment and promise to assist him and the President all through his reign. May the Good Lord Bless us all and Bless our Homeland Ghana. Best Regards

Courtesy:

Mohammed Issah

Director of Communications, Savannah NPP