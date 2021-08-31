New Osu Mantse installed

A new Osu Mantse, Nii Teinor Ashigenteh II has been installed.

He takes over after the unfortunate demise of his predecessor Nii Kinka Dowuona VI.

Nii Teinor Ashigenteh II comes from the lineage of Nii Teinor I, the first OSU Mantse who ruled OSU from 1657 to 1693.

The ceremony was held on 28th August, 2021 by the Nii Teinor Oklemekuku, head of the family of Nii Teinor We; Numo Gbelenfo, the Gua Wulomo; Nii Kwablah Boney V, the Osu Alata Mantse and Nii Odoi Kwao II.

Nii Ashigenteh II in his acceptance speech promises to work with the Osu Gyase, the traditional council, the four quarters in Osu namely; Kinka We, Ashinte, Alata and Aneho.

He further assured of his resolve to engage any other person or groups of persons who has the interest of Osu at heart and are willing to help champion development.

Profile of the New OSU Manste

Nii Teinor Ashigenteh II is the son of Nii Teinor Oklemekuku, head of family, Nii Teinor We, Osu and Mrs. Florence Naa Shasha Addotey of Adjei-Nkpa We, La.

He is the second born and the first male born from among five siblings – Mrs Adelaide Naa Adoley Nyakey, Dr. David Nii Adotei Addotey, Georgina Naa Adorkor Addotey, and Esther Naa Adokai Addotey.

Nii Addotey Teinor Ashigenteh II is a lecturer with the Faculty of Science, Engineering and Computing at the Pentecost University in Ghana. He has completed a PhD program in Telemedicine from the University of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. He has MSc in Health Informatics from the University of Ghana, BSc in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Cape-Coast, and an alumnus of Accra Academy. He also has theological training from Axx Global, an Australian Bible college and he is a Certified Delivery Partner.

He is married to Victoria Addotey-Delove and they are blessed with four children – Elisheva, Michael (Jnr), Joanna, and Yeshua.

He is a staunch believer in the Bible and an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ with the Kingdom Vineyard Sanctuary, Adenta-Amanfro, Ghana, under the leadership of Bishop Ebenezer Adjetey Okorley. Additionally, he is the head of the Kingdom Vineyard Theological Seminary. Nii Addotey Teinor Ashigenteh II has a passion for humanity and wants to see development come to the people of OSU and by extension Ga-Dangbe, Ghana, and the entire human race.

Nii Addotey Teinor Ashigenteh II was the recipient of the best paper award at the 2019 Success and Failures of Telemedicine (SFT) Conference, 2019 organized in Gold Coast, Australia by the Australasian Telehealth Society. The SFT is the largest academic telehealth conference in the Southern Hemisphere. He also won the best international composition of abstracts at the eHealth2019 in Kuopio, Finland.

Nii Addotey Teinor Ashigenteh II has served in various leadership positions both as an academic and a religious leader and hopes to bring the lessons he has learnt over the years to his new role as Osu Mantse.