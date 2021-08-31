Election 2020: Non-performance of NPP MPs made NDC snatch more seats – CDD-Ghana

A survey by the Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has revealed why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) managed to snatch more Parliamentary seats from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year's election.

It said non-performance of NPP Members of Parliament was the cause of the massive fallout in Parliament.

In a closely contested 2020 general election, the NDC put up a fight and succeeded in capturing over 40 parliamentary seats from the ruling NPP government.

At the end of a post-election survey, CDD-Ghana has uncovered from the data collected that the phenomenon occurred after Ghanaians decided to punish the NPP for their disappointment in the non-performance of some Members of Parliament.

“Our respondents attribute the gains the NDC made in the parliamentary election to the NPPs MPs non-performance, the NDC’s campaign and the performance of their candidates, and a way of punishing the NPP for non-performance,” a portion of the CDD-Ghana survey has said.

As demonstrated in the graph below, 22% of the Ghanaians engaged in the CDD-Ghana post-election survey said they voted against NPP MPs because of non-performance.

Meanwhile, 62% of Ghanaians engaged in the survey also said they believe President Akufo-Addo will fail in the fight against corruption in his second term and the lack of confidence it will protect the public purse.