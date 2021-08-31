62% of Ghanaians no longer confident Akufo-Addo can curb corruption, protect public purse – CDD-Ghana survey

A latest survey by the Center for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that Ghanaians are no longer confident President Akufo-Addo and his government can protect the public purse and also curb corruption.

The report indicated that 62 percent of the people surveyed lack confidence in the Akufo-Addo led government to fight corruption in the next four years.

This is contained in a document available to Modernghana News at the end of a post-election survey conducted by CDD-Ghana.

Amongst the many findings in the survey, one of the things is that the citizenry's confidence in the current government as far as fighting corruption is concerned has gone down the drain.

“While Ghanaians are split in their opinion on the government’s ability to ensure that rule of law is upheld, majority however are not confidence in the ability of the Nana Addo led-NPP government to protect the country’s financial resources and curb corruption in the next 4 years,” part of the report of the CDD-Ghana survey reads.

As demonstrated in the graph below, 62% of Ghanaians believe President Akufo-Addo will fail in the fight against corruption in his second term.

It is also clear from the above graph that Ghanaians do not believe the current government can protect the country’s financial resources.

Download full report here