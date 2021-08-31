ModernGhana logo
31.08.2021

Fix dilapidated, torn and tattered Buipe bridge — John Jinapor to Government

Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor
Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, Hon. John Jinapor has called on government to fix the dilapidated Buipe Bridge in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region to salvage the stress travellers endure.

His call follow sentiments expressed by drivers and commuters after a heavy-duty truck got stuck at the tail end of the bridge causing heavy vehicular traffic.

According to the MP, it was sad seeing drivers and passengers suffer in gridlock for long hours.

"It was sad seeing travellers stranded for several hours due to the dilapidated nature of that stretch causing the breakdown of vehicles.
"I call on the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led Government to immediately show compassion in fixing the road now so as to save the people of Ghana the frustrations of having to use the torn tattered on a daily basis.

He highlighted the significance of the road saying, "the significance of the Buipe bridge in connecting the South to the Northern parts of the country cannot be downplayed and as such, must be given maximum attention as soon as possible ".

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

