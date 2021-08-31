Roads Minister order contractors to speed up work on Obetsebi Interchange

Kwasi Amoako Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways has charged contractors working on the phase two of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange to speed up with work to meet the deadline.

He expressed worry about the delay of work on the project, which was attributed to relocation of underground pipelines of Ghana Water Company limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana and said, “delay comes with cost and we are not ready for that”.

The Minister asked the contractors to stop all administrative bureaucracies, which could affect the smooth operation of the work and speed it up.

The second phase covers the third tier of work from the Interchange towards the Abossey Okai Road, as well as underground storm drains from the Hyundai stretch of the roundabout to Mpamprom, near Kaneshie.

The project started from March 25, 2021, and expected to be completed on March 24, 2023.

It is being executed by QG Construction Limited of the UK, with FAS Consult Ltd as consultants.

Mr Amoako Atta, during inspection of ongoing road projects said the Ministry would not countenance delays.

The team visited the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, Tema Motorway Round About, construction on Weija Bridge Project, the storm drainage at Atomic Junction, and the bridge over the Okurudu Stream in Kpormottiey in the Awutu Senyah East of the Central Region.

On the Obestebi Lamptey Interchange, the Minister said the first phase of the project, which was valued at $35 million, was completed in November 2020 year, five months ahead of schedule, and involved the construction of the second-tier interchange from the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie; east to west.

The project, he explained, involved the construction of two (5 x 2 metre) 550-metre viaducts and ramps between the Graphic Road and the Dr. Busia Highway (Kaneshie-Mallam Road).

The Minister was satisfied with work on the construction of a bridge at the Weija Dam, which would serve the community of Ayegbe town and the Weija enclave.

Mr Amoako-Atta directed the Weija Municipal Chief Executive to engaged residents whose buildings were marked for demolishing for appropriate compensation and facilitate the construction work.

He said Government had awarded contract to Knights A. S. Ghana Limited to construct 50 bridges in the country to address perennial flooding.

The Minister commended the Devtraco Residents Association, Tema Community 18 for taking the initiative to develop their internal road network and said Government would support their efforts.

He was impressed with the extension work at the Tema Motorway Round About, and said Government was poised to deliver on its agenda of “year of roads” for sustained national development.

“In general, I am satisfied with the ongoing projects and I intend to visit such projects regularly to update Ghanaians on the latest developments as far as road construction is concerned,” he said.

Mr Owusu Sekyere Antwi, the Resident Engineer of FAS Consult Limited, assured the Minister that the project would be completed on schedule as was done on the phase one.

He said the first tier of the project, which included the existing roundabout, would be remodelled and maintained.

Mr Daniel Boakye, Chairman of the Devtraco Residents Association, Tema Community 18, thanked the Minister for the support and said their initiative was part of efforts at helping government to fix the country.

