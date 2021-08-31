Man allegedly kills wife and hangs himself at Gbetsile

A woman has reportedly been mutilated and hacked to death by her husband at Gbetsile Soldier Line in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The husband, Thomas Kontoh, a man believed to be in his mid-50s, allegedly hanged himself after the incident early on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The woman in her 40s, identified as Lydia Amponsah, had her ears cut off and suffered multiple cutlass wounds.

Speaking to Citi News, the traumatised niece of the deceased, Michaela Okata, who witnessed the incident, narrated that at around 1:30 am Tuesday dawn, Thomas Kontoh allegedly broke into their room with a cutlass and butchered Lydia Amponsah.

She also said Thomas Kontoh subsequently chased her in an attempt to also kill her.

Officers from the Atadeka Zenu police were deployed to the scene.

