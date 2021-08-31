V/R: Police arrest third suspect in connection with beheading of 13-year-old boy

Listen to article

The Aveyime Divisional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested one more suspect in connection to the murder and beheading of the 13-year-old boy at Aflorkope Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Identified only as Kofi, the teenager was killed and beheaded over the weekend while his body was dumped into a stream at Aflorkope Dove

The main suspect, one Emmanuel Tsidi Doe after his arrest by the Police confessed that a priestess at Shelter Pentecostal Church Prayer Center by name Floda Ekpe had requested the human head for some rituals.

After additional investigations, a third suspect, Adiku Okudzeto, who is a member of the Shelter Pentecostal Church Prayer Center, has also been arrested.

According to a situation report from the Police, the body of the deceased retrieved from the stream has been deposited at the ROMAN CATHOLIC HOSPITAL, Battor for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, all the three suspects are in Aveyime Police custody assisting in investigations.