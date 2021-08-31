Let’s move away from colonial arrangements; take control of our extractive sector — Kwabena Duffuor to gov’t

Founder and the President of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has charged the government to move away from colonial arrangements and take control of its extractive sector to earn more in revenue from its minerals.

According to the former governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), it is unfortunate the country is still in bad arrangements that sees it earn less than 20% of for instance the oil drilled in the country.

Citing Nigeria and Botswana as an example, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says it is time government focused on the extractive sector and come up with arrangements that will boost revenue collection.

“We haven’t moved away from the colonial arrangement. So, we still have agreements which favor those who are in this particular sector. We haven’t had the courage, and we should have the courage to take over what is ours.

“What future are we going to pass on to our future generation if we going to sit like this and allow a very important sector like the extractive one to be managed this way,” the IFS president told Starr FM in an interview.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor further lamented, “What are we getting from our gold industry, what are we getting from oil as compared to Nigeria?, while stressing “We need to come together as a nation to look at how to manage our extractive sector.

“If you look at the petroleum revenue management act, the role that we wanted GNPC to play, our vision was that we were going to see a GNPC that will be on its own today, a state huge oil company.”

Ahead of the IFS’s forum on Ghana’s domestic revenue mobilization mode, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says his outfit will make it clear of the readiness to support stakeholders that express the desire to push for what the country really deserves from the extractive sector.

“IFS will not talk about the technicalities in what GNPC is doing, but whoever wants to take a bigger share of the oil sector for our country we’ll support the person but we’ll not go into how it should be done properly.

“Look at the oil-rich countries, they have control of their oil resources. Even in Nigeria here, they get more than 51% of their oil revenue. How much do we get, 16.2% or so,” Dr. Kwabena Duffuor concluded.