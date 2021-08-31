Directors of Education presents fake names for free laptops — GES

Listen to article

Some Metro, Municipal, and District Directors of Education have been accused by the Ghana Education Service (GES) of submitting fake names to benefit from the One Teacher One Laptop initiative.

The GES earlier this year in May took delivery of two hundred and eighty thousand laptops to be distributed to teachers across the country.

In what has been tagged One Teacher, One Laptop, government has decided to absorb seventy (70) percent of the cost of the laptops while the teachers pay the remaining thirty (30) percent over a period of twelve(12) months.

While the GES works with Municipal, and District Directors of Education to confirm names of teachers in various schools for the sharing of the laptops, it has raised a red flag with emphasis on attempted fraud.

In a press release from the Education Service, it says some directors of Education are submitting names of non-teaching staff as well as retired teachers to benefit from the laptops on the blind side of GES.

“The attention of the Management of Ghana Education Service has been drawn to the fact that some Metro/Municipal/District Directors of Education in submitting the name of teachers for the laptops have added names of persons who do not qualify, including non-teaching staff and retired or separated staff,” part of a letter from the GES dated August 30, has said.

It explains, “The indications are that in some instances some strange names have been added with fake staff IDs. District Directors of Education are requested to ask Headteachers to be responsible for the names being submitted. District Directors of Education and Headteachers are reminded that such conduct constitutes FRAUD.”

The GES as a matter of urgency, has asked that all District Directors of Education are to validate the list which has been sent and submit an updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

Below is letter from GES: