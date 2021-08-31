Akufo-Addo will review border closure when need be – Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has revealed that although President Akufo-Addo understands the hardship people are going through in border towns, he will only review re-opening the borders when its necessary.

The indication which comes as unfortunate to several traders that depend on the opened borders of the country has particularly caused pain to people living in towns close to the borders.

Just last week, a youth group made up of people in various border towns in the Volta Region staged a demonstration to appeal to the President and his government to open the land borders.

They argued that trading in neigbouring countries is their only source of livelihood but has been taken away from them since the President announced the closure of borders in March 2020.

Reacting to the calls for the reopening of the borders during an engagement with the Presidential Press Corps, Eugen Arhin said “President Akufo-Addo understands the difficulties people have had to go through the restrictions that have been imposed on lives and livelihoods, and I believe if there is the need for them to review whatever aspects of the restrictions, he will make it known when he addresses the nation.”

It is however unclear when President Akufo-Addo will address the nation.