Major boost for Ghana’s vaccination drive with over 1million doses of AstraZeneca coming from Germany

Ghana will in the coming days take delivery of over one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Germany, according to the government.

This has been confirmed by Eugene Arhin who is the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House.

“The German Chancellor has made it known that, at least, Germany will be helping Africa with 70 million vaccines. The President had a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor. One of the things that came out was the vaccine.”

“I am happy to inform Ghanaians that the German Chancellor made it known to the President that, a total of 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccines were to be given to Ghana. A few moments ago, I got confirmation from the President that, this has increased to 1.5 million. According to the President, he is dispatching a plane to Germany to take delivery of the vaccines,” Mr. Arhin told journalists at a Presidential Press Corps briefing on Monday

It comes as one of the positives from the recent negotiations between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

The vaccines when in Ghana, will boost the vaccination agenda that started earlier this year.

Already, about 800,000 people have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccines with others also jabbed with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which arrived in the country last month through the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust initiative.