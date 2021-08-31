ModernGhana logo
31.08.2021 Health

New covid-19 variant hit South Africa

Researchers are monitoring a new covid-19 variant found in South Africa.

The C.1.2, which has multiple mutations, has not yet been labelled as a variant of concern.

Cases of the variant have been recorded in all provinces in South Africa and seven countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

Scientists are analysing how the variant responds to coronavirus antibodies.

They are also studying its various mutations and the transmission.

Maria van Kerkhove, technical lead on Covid-19 for the World Health Organization (WHO) said the variant “does not appear to be rising in circulation”.

She said the Delta variant was still dominant and that the WHO would inform people if that changes.

South Africa has been badly hit by the pandemic with cases of both the Delta and Beta variants that are highly transmissible recorded.

The country has recorded 2,770,575 coronavirus cases including 81,830 deaths.

Source: BBC

