30.08.2021 Social News

Thief returns Ghc9,700 stolen cash to popular fetish priest, spent Ghc300 [PHOTOS]

A suspected thief has returned stolen money to Borkor Bullet Hanson shrine after he had earlier denied stealing the money.

A sum of Gh¢10,000 was allegedly stolen by five suspected thieves and after they denied committing the offence they were sent to the shrine for divination.

The accused persons denied the act so a ritual was performed to cause the thief to return the money.

Few hours after leaving the shrine, one of the accused came crying begging for his life with the bag of the stolen money.

He returned GH¢9700 and confessed he spent GH¢300

