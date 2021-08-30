[VIDEO] Portions of Kejetia Market floods as traders run for shelter

Traders at the new Kejetia Market in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region were stranded as the place begun to flood after few minutes of rainfall.

A video circulating on social media shows some traders packed at some corners to escape the heavy leakages from the roof of the market.

The situation has increased the plight of the traders who were not only worried about the low sales for the day but feared how their wares would be protected if the water dropping from the roof persists for hours.

President for the Federation of Kejetia Traders Nana Prempeh who could not control his emotions took to his social media handle to pour out his frustration stated, “Who is in charge of Phase two of the Kejetia Market construction?”

Many residents of Kumasi have begun questioning the competence of the management of the Kumasi City Markets limited.

“After the first flooding at the Kejetia market in June, everyone saw that the roofs were also leaking, so what have the management done about it from then till now,” a concerned resident of Kumasi, Agya Fosu asked in disappointment.

Watch video below: