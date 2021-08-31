Ashanti Regional Security Council moves to instill discipline in nuisance okada, tricylce riders

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has issued a directive to the Regional Police Command through the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to enforce all traffic regulations with effect from Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The reason for this directive follows the blatant disregard of road traffic regulations by motorbikes and tricycles in Kumasi Metropolis.

The situation has resulted in fatalities and knockdowns.

Ashanti Regional Minister who doubles as Chairman of the Regional Security Council Simon Osei Mensah in a statement noted that not only are the motorcycle and tricycle riders a nuisance to other road users, they also pose several risks.

“The riders drive recklessly and engage in dangerous and wrongful crossing of other road users,” the statement said.

The statement mentioned minors riding tricycles, riding without license, riding on the shoulders of the road, riding without helmets, riding in-between lanes and creating additional and illegal lanes, riders jumping red lights as some of the offenses they will be very critical on.

“Offenders shall be apprehended, processed and arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

"…it is the expectation of the Regional Security Council that the general public will cooperate with the MTTD to enforce all traffic regulations and restore sanity on our roads to make them safe.

"Let us work as a Region, to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all,” it said.

The Regional Security Council on August 3, 2021 held a press conference on indiscipline on roads. As part of enforcing general indiscipline, the Council is this time focusing on the activities of riders of tricycles and motorbikes.

In recent years, fatalities from motorbikes and tricycles has been noted to be on the ascendancy, causing great worry to well-meaning Ghanaians.

The National Road Safety Authority has expressed similar concerns calling on the country to take lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and issue some restrictions against riders of tricycles and motorbikes in Accra and Kumasi especially.