Leaders must be faithful, show uttermost respect to the people - Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori

The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, the Right Rev. Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, has called on leaders to exhibit the highest level of faithfulness and be accountable in their areas of service to humanity.

He said leaders must remain truthful in all their dealings and respect those who brought them into power.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. S. K. Ofori said this in a sermon at the Consecration Service for some 22 Catechists of the Global Evangelical Church held at the Church's Trinity Chapel at Kotobabi on the theme: “Every Leader Ought to be Careful”.

He said leaders must remain conscious of the fact that God by his grace chose them out of the lot to serve in the capacity in which they find themselves today. That same God blesses those who work faithfully but punishes the dishonest ones.

“No leader must assume that, the position you occupy is your right. It is by God's grace that is why you are where you are. You, therefore, need to serve in humility and show uttermost respect to those you are leading,” he added.

The Moderator bemoaned the situation where some leaders were selective of those they serve.

“Today, I urge you all to respectfully serve all manner of people whether they are rich or poor, educated or uneducated. Do not serve people based on their status or what you can benefit from them.”

He tasked the newly Consecrated Catechists of the Church to work in humility under their pastors and with their congregants.

The Moderator performed the Consecration ceremony with support from Rev. Raph Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk of the Church.

Rev. Mawuli Dzidula Agudogo, the Accra Presbytery Chairman at the ceremony inducted the newly elected Catechists' Executive Committee members into office. They are: Victor Gordon Nyamadi, Chairman, Abigail Amanor Ofosuhene (Mrs), Vice Chairperson, Maxwell Dzokpo, Secretary, Augustine Kwasigah Mensah Assistant Secretary, Godwin Dzamesi, Treasurer, Joseph Teyekpitey, Financial Secretary, Frank Asamoah, Organiser and Josephine Agbawali-Koku, Assistant Organiser.

Catechist Victor Gordon Nyamadi, Chairman of the Accra Presbytery Catechists Association, expressed gratitude to God and the church for the honour done them.

He pledged his team's dedication to faithful service not only to the GEC but the nation as a whole.

The Consecration Service was attended by the Accra Presbytery Executive Committee, some Pastors and their spouses, families and friends of the Catechists.

---GNA